Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha took a walk down memory lane as she recalled a deeply meaningful moment from her wedding day with husband Zaheer Iqbal.

Sharing picture of a special artwork symbolising the coming together of the ‘Gayatri Mantra and the Kalma’ gifted to her, the actress revealed that while the pandit was chanting the Gayatri Mantra during their wedding ceremony, the sound of the Azaan also ‘floated into their home.

Sharing the pictures, Sonakshi wrote, “When we got married, while the Pandit was chanting the Gayatri Mantra, the sound of the Azaan floated up into our home, and the power of both those prayers have made our home the happy home it is today!”

She added, “One day while we were on holiday in Australia, @shubhikasharma called me out of the blue and told me she wanted to gift us a painting for our wedding… but when she described what she wanted to give us it was like she got the idea from our hearts. She said it had to represent both our beliefs and how it has turned into a harmony of love and positivity.”

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She further added, “She then introduced me to the artist – the extremely talented @aadilabedi – who came home and understood our thoughts and feelings only to put it out on the canvas so so beautifully… and call it divine intervention if you must, he reached out to me while we were in LA, without even knowing we were there, telling me it was ready!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)



Sharing the picture on her social media account, Sonakshi wrote, “So this beautiful artwork, where the Gayatri Mantra meets the Kalma, traveled back with me and has found its place in our home, and I’m sure it will bring us even more happiness, love and peace… the space feels so complete now, and so blessed. Thank you @aadilabedi and @shubhikasharma.”

The post featured the artwork that beautifully blends verses from the Gayatri Mantra and the Kalma, symbolising the harmony of the couple’s respective faiths.

For the uninitiated, Sonakshi belongs to a Hindu family, while Zaheer Iqbal comes from a Muslim background.

The actress and Zaheer tied the knot June 23, 2024, in an intimate civil ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary June 23 this year.