New Delhi: Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Thursday announced that he is dating Hindi film actress Sushmita Sen and intends to tie the knot with her soon.

Earlier, Lait Modi had shared a series of pictures of the two on Twitter, calling the actress his better half’ and describing it as a new beginning’.

“Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon,” he wrote.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Calling Sen his better half, Lalit Modi sent their fans into a frenzy with several discussing if the two were already married.

However, he cleared the air with another tweet, saying, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER.”

Lalit Modi has been in London since 2010, when he left India amid investigation into his alleged role in tax evasion and money-laundering.

Sushmita Sen, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, made her Hindi film debut with the 1996 film ‘Dastak’. The 46-year-old actress has two daughters — Alisah and Renee.

IANS