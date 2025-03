Seoul: Demonstrators both supporting and opposing South Korean impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol began gathering for large-scale rallies Saturday, as the nation grapples with the political fallout from his failed martial law attempt last December and his subsequent impeachment.

The rallies, coinciding with the anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement against Japan’s colonial rule, come after the Constitutional Court held its final hearing on Yoon’s impeachment trial this week and began deliberations on whether to remove him from office or reinstate him, Yonhap news agency reported.

Rallies led by conservative activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon and the conservative Christian group Save Korea began near the Gwanghwamun area in central Seoul and Yeouido in western Seoul at 1 p.m. to oppose Yoon’s impeachment.

The two groups have said around 100,000 people are expected to attend their rallies, respectively.

Meanwhile, Candlelight Action, a progressive civic group, was set to hold a rally at an intersection near Anguk Station in central Seoul at 2 p.m.

The main opposition, the Democratic Party, and four other opposition parties will hold a rally calling for Yoon’s impeachment at 3:30 p.m. in the same location.

Another group calling for Yoon’s removal will hold a march at 5 p.m. in downtown Seoul, which is expected to be attended by 100,000 people.

As hundreds of thousands are set to gather for the rallies, police have mobilised 6,400 officers and 230 police buses for crowd control.

About 5,000 officers will be stationed in the Gwanghwamun area, while the rest will be sent to maintain order in Yeouido.

Traffic has also been restricted on parts of Sejong-daero in downtown Seoul, as well as parts of Yeoui-daero in western Seoul.

