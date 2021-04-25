Dhenkanal: A man was arrested in Balaramprasad area of Dhenkanal district Saturday night for illegally carrying electrical detonators in a car. The police seized as many as 1,000 pieces of detonators from his possession.

The arrested driver has been identified as a native of Balaramprasad area.

According to the police, they were tipped off that a huge quantity of explosive was being smuggled in a car. Taking the tip-off seriously, a team of Balaramprasad police station was on the lookout for the vehicle. They chased a car and intercepted it. Upon searching it, they stumbled upon 40 bundles of detonators kept inside the vehicle.

The driver was arrested under sections 177/183/184/196 of M.V. Act, Section 5 & 6 Explosive Substance Act and Section 9(B) of Indian Explosive Act. The police also seized the vehicle used in smuggling the explosive. This apart, a mobile phone and Rs 27,000 in cash were also seized.

The police are on the job to find out where the highly explosive materials were procured from and where they were being transported to. They are also investigating to ascertain if a racket is involved in smuggling explosives.

PNN