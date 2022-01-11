Mumbai: Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to a hospital here after she tested positive for Covid, her niece said Tuesday.

The 92-year-old singer is in the ICU ward at the Breach Candy hospital and her symptoms are mild, her niece Rachana told PTI.

“She is mild Covid positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. And we cannot take a chance. As a family, we want the best and want to ensure she has 24X7 care,” Rachana said.

“She will be fine. But it is going to take a while because of her age. And also, COVID-19 takes seven days …,” she added.