Mumbai: Singer Palak Muchhal has recreated Lata Mangeshkar’s famous ’80s song ‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’ for the title track of the TV show with the same name.

Palak reveals that she always wanted to pay a tribute to the original creation and this was a dream come true moment for her. “Agar Tum Na Hote is an iconic melody, originally sung by Lata ji, and composed by the great R.D. Burman. For me, to have actually recreated this song, was such an honour.”

“I have worked with Lalit ji before, but when he told me that we had to work on Aggar Tum Na Hote’s title track, I was very excited yet nervous. It is a known fact that whenever you recreate something, you put yourself to some level of comparison; but for me, it was more like a tribute to the original creation,” she adds.

She shares: “I would like to congratulate the entire cast of ‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’ as the show has been well received and I would like to send my best wishes to them. I hope the audience pours their love and blessings to the whole team and our song. I also wish people don’t compare the title track with the original song because that’s definitely not my intention.”

‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’ is a romantic drama that revolves around the love story of Niyati Mishra (essayed by Simaran Kaur), who is a young, hardworking nurse, and Abhimanyu Pandey (essayed by Himanshu Soni), who is a rich young man dealing with mental instability.

It airs on Zee TV.