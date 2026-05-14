Riga: Latvian center-right Prime Minister Evika Silina announced her resignation Thursday, according to the Baltic News Service.

Her resignation came after the left-wing Progressive Party, part of the governing coalition, said Wednesday it was withdrawing its support for the government, leaving Silina without a majority.

Last week, Latvia’s Defence Minister Andris Spruds, from the Progressive Party, was forced to resign over the government’s handling of multiple incidents involving stray Ukrainian drones crossing into Latvian territory.