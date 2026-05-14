Taipei: Taiwan said it is grateful for the long-term support of the United States after Xi warned Trump Thursday about potential “clashes and even conflicts” over the self-ruled island China claims as its own.

“The government views all actions that contribute to regional stability and the management of potential risks from authoritarian expansion positively and continues to work with the United States in various aspects of our relationship,” said Michelle Lee, a spokesperson for Taiwan’s premier.

Taiwan has stayed in close contact with the US on national security and diplomacy, Lee said.

“The US has also repeatedly reiterated its firm and clear position of support for Taiwan,” Lee said.