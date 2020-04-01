With a plenty of speculation surrounding Lautaro Martinez’s likely move to Spanish giants Barcelona, the Argentine’s agent Beto Yaque has reacted to the rumours.

Amid the speculation – Barcelona will sign him in the summer – recent reports have claimed the Catalan giants have convinced the Inter Milan striker to prioritise a move to the Camp Nou if he does decide to leave the San Siro.

Yaque said that he has been talking to interested clubs but insisted Martinez is fully focused on the Nerazzurri, at least for now.

“It’s been said that Barcelona and Real Madrid both want him, but for him it’s like nothing is happening. Others wouldn’t sleep at night,” he said.“He never calls me to ask if the rumours are true, he’s focused on where he is and his work. We’ve talked to lots of people, but nothing more than that. For now, those who are calling me aren’t directly registered by various clubs.

“There’s nothing formal or serious. Being wanted on the market is something you dream of, but he’s not expecting anything: all he wants to do is play and score goals.

“His constant growth means the best teams in the world are looking at Lautaro with interest. We hope his efforts will be rewarded like they deserve to,” asserted Yaque.

Martinez has scored a combined 19 goals in his 32 appearances for Inter and Argentina this season. He has a release clause of 111 million euros in his current contract.