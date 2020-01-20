Chinese smartphone major Huawei’s flagship P40 Pro phone is likely to come with a five-camera setup at the rear and a ceramic body, if recently leaked renders are anything to go by.

Reliable leakster Evan Blass recently shared several images of the purported Huawei P40 Pro on Twitter. He claims that the phone will use ceramic in its build quite like the Samsung Galaxy S10.

The leaked image in Blass’s tweet also reveals several other things about the upcoming phone.

The Huawei P40 Pro is expected to come at least in two colour variants — black and ceramic white. The phone is likely to feature a rectangular five-camera setup at the rear side, which is pretty similar to the leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G.

The leaked images of the phone also suggest that on the front side, the phone will sport a dual cutout selfie camera. Another image shared by Blass shows that the camera sensors are made by Leica – as has been the tradition for all Huawei flagship phones. This phone will also have a Type-C charging port.

Huawei’s last two P-series flagship phones were announced in Paris in March. Going by Huawei tradition, P40 Pro is expected to be launched around March- likely in Paris again.