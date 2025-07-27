Gunupur: Learnathon 4.0 wrapped up Saturday at GIET University, Gunupur, organised in collaboration with Koigi Knight EduTech Services Pvt. Ltd. The four-day workshop engaged students with real-world applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) through interactive sessions, expert lectures, and practical projects.

The event was inaugurated by distinguished guests from Koigi Knight EduTech, including CEO K. Sesu Sanyasi Naidu, Director Kris Chintaluri, and Head of Training Vikrant Shitole, who shared valuable insights on emerging trends and the industry relevance of AI and ML.

Joining virtually, Kalpana Shastri, former executive director of AgHub, highlighted the increasing importance of AI in agriculture and its potential to revolutionise rural economies.

Prof. Dulu Pattnaik, dean of the School of Engineering and Technology (SoET), outlined the objectives of Learnathon 4.0 and encouraged students to innovate, collaborate, and embrace emerging technologies.

Held from July 23 to 26, the event saw enthusiastic participation from students across various engineering disciplines that showcased working models, technical solutions, and concept demonstrations.

The inauguration was attended by Dr. NVJ Rao, Registrar of GIET University, along with faculty members, students, and staff.

Dr. K Murali Gopal, associate dean, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, delivered the welcome address. The session was moderated by Dr. Raghvendra Kumar, the event coordinator.

PNN