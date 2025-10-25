Balasore/Berhampur: As cyclone ‘Montha’ edges closer to Odisha coast, the administrations of Balasore and Ganjam districts have cancelled all leave for government employees.

In Balasore, the move has been described as a precautionary step to maintain control over the situation. Officials have also been told not to leave their headquarters without prior approval, ensuring key officers remain available for coordination and decision-making.

In Ganjam, leave for around 25 to 30 employees has been cancelled. The administration has instructed officials to stay at their respective offices and maintain readiness as the cyclone threat looms.

PNN