Jajpur: A lecturer is in soup for using unfair means to get appointed as a lecturer in two colleges in Jajpur district.

After not getting any satisfactory answer to the show-cause notice issued to Sudhir Kumar Rout, History lecturer and Principal-in-charge of Abhimanyu Samanta Singhara Degree College at Balia in Jajpur district, the Regional Director of Education (RDE), Bhubaneswar, has taken strong action against him.

The RDE vide in his letter no-7255/29/10/2020, has directed the grant-in-aid Rout is hitherto receiving be withdrawn.

Rout had been a lecturer at Abhimanyu Samanta Singhara Degree College at Balia since 1992. In the meantime, he started serving as a lecturer at Muktadevi Sanskrit College at Sahaspur from July 12, 1997. Before his craftiness was caught, he was also serving at Muktadevi Sanskrit College as Principal in-charge.

In this connection, local people had submitted a memorandum to Bari MLA Sunanda Das. According to the memorandum, the management committee of Muktadevi Sanskrit College had given appointment to Rout as a lecturer vide its letter no-3/12/7/1997 after it was passed at its fifth meeting. He had joined his duty at the Sanskrit college July 17, 1997.

MLA Das had brought the concerned minister’s attention through her diary n0-368/21/1/2020. Later, deputy director, Higher Education Department, Hrushikesh Mohanty vide in his letter no- 6284/10/2/2020 had directed for an investigation into the allegation.

Thereafter, RDE vide in its letter no-4649/16/7/2020 had issued a show-cause notice to Rout asking him to present his stand with regards to the allegation within a month.

