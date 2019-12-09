Mumbai: Legendary actress Waheeda Rehman feels life imprisonment, and not death, is the apt punishment for rapists.

Asked what she thought of the encounter killings of the four accused in the Telangana rape-and-murder incident, the 81-year-old actress said: “I personally think that heinous crimes like rape are unforgivable but I also feel that we shouldn’t be allowed to take somebody’s life. We should give them (the rape accused) life imprisonment.

“We shouldn’t follow legal procedure in such cases because when you have caught them red-handed, so why file a case against them? By doing that, you are wasting people’s money. So, without any legal procedure, they should be given life imprisonment.”

The yesteryears’ actress, who recently turned a wildlife photographer, revealed her opinion on the matter while speaking to the media at Meraki photo exhibition recently.

IANS