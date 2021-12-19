Boinda: A leopard has reportedly died after falling into a trap laid by poachers for hunting boars near Batrakhol gramya jungle under Handapa range in Angul district Thursday night.

However, poachers had tried to hide the incident, but failed. Forest officials have seized its carcass Saturday. The dead leopard was male and aged about six years.

According to reports, population of boars has increased in Batrakol and Handapa range. The animals have allegedly been damaging crops. Some poachers had laid traps to kill boars Thursday night.

But the big cat got trapped and died due to suffocation. The poachers were trying to hide the carcass Friday, but some cowherds spotted it and informed forest officials about the incident.

Athagarh DFO S. Anand and Handapa ranger Chaitanya Behera Saturday seized the carcass and sent it for post mortem. However, the officials have not yet identified the poachers.

Locals pointed out that as population of boars is on the rise in the area, farmers have to bear brunt of the animals. They alleged that due to lack of patrol by forest officials, wildlife poaching has been rampant with traps.

PNN