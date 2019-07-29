BHUBANESWAR: With the launch of Chandrayaan 2 and Mangalyaan, India has carved a separate identity for itself as a majour space power. Researchers and scientists across the globe are now discussing the role of Indian space technology in discovering extraterrestrial life.

In a media interaction ‘Great Talks’, organised by the British Council, renowned research scientist and author Lewis Dartnell discussed on astrobiology. Dartnell emphasised on how India’s quest for researching the south pole of Moon could be vital in discovering evolution of life on earth billions of years ago.

“My job as an astrobiologist is to be involved in research and look for life on other planets. We are focusing on single-celled life. Astrobiology refers to emulating conditions of Earth that are similar on other parts of the planet. India has Thar Desert for heat, Himalayas for cold and high altitude conditions,” Dartnell explained.

“With the launch of Chandrayaan, a lot of information can be gathered on how sub freezing temperatures on Earth helped develop life by emulating colder crates that lie on South Pole of the moon,” he added.

Dartnell also stated that the objective of the visit was to encourage young minds of India to choose this subject as a career option. He delivered a lecture from Odisha Primary Education Program Authority (OPEPA) office through videoconferencing which reached out to 600 students in 30 districts. He also delivered talks at Government Boys High School and C V Raman College of Engineering here.

These talks will be held across India, with more experts from the UK giving students in smaller cities the same chances as those in larger metros to connect with industry experts. Areas like science, art, design, environment and space will be deliberated upon in these talks.

Debanjan Chakrabarti, Director, East and Northeast India, British Council, said, “We are delighted to bring Professor Dartnell and ‘Great Talks’ to Bhubaneshwar. British Council aims to inspire young minds through access to renowned thought leaders in the UK. Given the proximity to the CV Raman Center, young people in Bhubaneshwar will naturally have a great curiosity about science and technology. Professor Dartnell’s talks are extremely stimulating.”