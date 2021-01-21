New Delhi: LG Thursday launched its new ultrafine display Ergo 4K monitor ‘LG 32UN880’ for Rs 59,999 in the Indian market.

The new monitor comes with an innovative ergonomic stand with a c-clamp that allows full movement of display for a comfortable, more flexible desktop setup, which further helps to provide next-level efficiency while working for long hours.

“We are certain that Ergo will prove to be a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant time at their desk through its technologically and ergonomically advanced design and start-of-the-art features that helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability and ton range of movement, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation,” Hak Hyun Kim, Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics said in a statement.

At 31.5-inch and 3840 x 2160 resolution, LG’s new monitors with UHD 4K IPS display aims to offer good image quality, enhanced colour, contrast and clarity.

According to the company, the new Ergo monitor comes with HDR10 which helps in exceptional image quality and DCI P3 95 per cent for colour accuracy. Interestingly, its compact design takes up very little desk surface and offers easier installation.

Ergo’s USB-C one cable solution provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable, helping users achieve a clutter-free working experience and environment.

The monitor was also an Innovation Awards Honoree in Computer Peripherals & Accessories category at CES 2020 Awards.