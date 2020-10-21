Mumbai: The song ‘Tujhe Na Dekhoon Toh Chain’ from the film Rang (1993) is still very popular today. It was pictured on the beautiful Divya Bharti and the dashing Kamal Sadanah who turns a year older Wednesday. Kamal Sadanah shot to fame with the film Rang but then tragedy after tragedy hit his career.

Kamal was born October 21, 1970, the actor’s life was destroyed on his 20th birthday. His mother and sister were shot by his father Brij Sadanah. There were frequent quarrels between Kamal’s parents and one such took place on his birthday. Brij Sadanah shot his wife and daughter killing them on the spot. Then he shot himself. All this happened in front of Kamal’s eyes, which had a profound effect on him. The actor went into severe depression and took a break from acting. He returned to the small screen in 2006 with a role in the Zee TV’s Kasam Se serial.

It should also be stated here that Divya Bharati (5 April 1993) also died when she was just 19 after falling off the balcony of high building.

Kamal also tried his hand in directing. In 2007, he made Karkash but it did not work. Apart from this, he made the film Roar in the year 2014, but it also flopped.

During this hiatus, Kamal married make-up artist Lisa John. They have two children together, a son named Angath and a daughter named Namrata in honour of Kamal’s late sister. He has named his production company ‘Angath Arts Private Limited ‘ after his son.

