Puri: Prompt action taken by lifeguards at the Puri beach prevented a youth from getting drowned in the sea Thursday afternoon. Chinamaya Pradhan from Angul district was looking at his watery grave before he was rescued by the lifeguards.

According to sources, Pradhan had gone to visit Puri to offer prayers at Srimandir. After doing so, he decided to take a bath in the sea and accordingly went to a place between Sector 2 and 3 of the beach. However, as he waded into the water, a huge wave hit him and he was swept away into deep waters.

Others who watched Pradhan’s predicament immediately raised an alarm attracting the attention of the lifeguards. They dived into the sea and brought Pradhan out of the water. At that time, he was finding it difficult to breather. He was then admitted to a local hospital here for treatment. His condition is stable informed officials. “He is stable now and he is out of danger,” said the attending doctor.

One thing is certain. Pradhan will not forget this harrowing incident for the rest of his life. He was staring at certain death before the lifeguards gave him a second lease of life.