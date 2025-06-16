Baripada/Bargarh/Keonjhar/Kendrapara: Four people were killed and several others critically injured in separate lightning strike incidents during thunderstorms Sunday, officials said.

In Mayurbhanj district, a 26-year-old man died and another was injured after lightning struck while they were taking shelter under a tree during a Kalbaishakhi-induced storm. The deceased was identified as Bhima Marndi of Bholagadia village under Nishchinta panchayat. The injured, Jagannath Marndi, 40, is from Gohirapal village.

In Bargarh district, Dhanasingh Chhatria, 43, died and two others were critically injured when lightning struck a banyan tree they were sheltering under near farmland at Barapalia village in Paikamal block. In Jagatsinghpur district, a 45-year-old house painter, Prasant Das, died and another labourer was seriously injured after lightning struck a passenger boat on the Mahanadi River near Paradip. They were returning to Mahakalapara in Kendrapara district after work in industrial units.

In Keonjhar district, Shailendri Nayak, 54, died after being struck by lightning in the backyard of her home in Baunshuli village under Patana block. She was a supervisor with the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in Harichandanpur.

PNN