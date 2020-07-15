Himachal Pradesh has scores of temples, due to which it is also known as Dev Bhoomi. There are many famous temples which have their own special feature.

Among the many temples is a mysterious temple of Lord Shankar on the high mountain near the confluence of river Beas and Parbati in Kullu city of Himachal Pradesh. Till date, no one has solved the mystery behind the miracles and mysterious happenings in the temple.

According to reports, lightning strikes the temple every 12 years but there is no damage to the temple.

Let’s know in detail about this mysterious temple …

According to mythological beliefs, the mountain on which this temple is located is in the form of a snake. Lord Shankar killed this snake. Once in every 12 years, severe celestial lightning falls on this temple.

Nothing happens to the temple, but the Shivling breaks down due to lightning. Later, it returns back to its normal shape miraculously. Worshipers of the Temple apply butter on the broken Shivling as an ointment. It is believed that by doing so Mahadev gets relief from pain.

According to the foretellers, there lived a monster. This monster could take the form of any snake with the help of its power. The monster once took the form of python and sat on a river thereby stopping the flow of the water.

The monster’s aim was to kill all animals and living beings by drowning them in water. However, Lord Mahadev got angry and created an illusion. Lord Shiva went to the monster and told him that his tail was on fire.

As soon as the monster looked back, Lord Shiva attacked it with his Trishul. Since then, the giant body of the monster has transformed into a mountain, which we now call the mountain of Kullu.

