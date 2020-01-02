Los Angeles: Actor Lindsay Lohan has said she is planning to return to the US this year and start working on new films.

The 33-year-old actor, who is staying in Muscat, Oman, told CNN about her plans for the New Year.

“I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing soon in this new year.

“And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys,” Lohan said in response to a question about her New Year resolution.

Lohan, who broke out as a teenage star with movies such as Mean Girls (2004), The Parent Trap (1998) and Freaky Friday (2003), left US in 2014 after a string of DUI and drug arrests, several stints in rehab and brief stays in jail.

Her next film is Among The Shadows, which will release in the US March 5, 2020.

PTI