Dhenknal: While the transport and police department officials have started a crackdown on MV Act violators, Internet and link failure in Dhenkanal Road Transport Office (RTO), spread tension among the driving licence (DL) applicants here Tuesday.

The RTO offices had thousands of applicants lined-up for online registration for driving licences, renewal of licence, fitness checkup and vehicle registration. While, the locals were spotted waiting in queue from 10 am, they were enraged after officials at the RTO closed the counter saying there was a link failure and no further registration would be possible.

Made to wait for hours, locals expressed outrage as the whole process of online registration was paralyzed for the day. The incident broke down the patience of vehicle users who had been waiting for hours.

When the RTO officials pleaded their helplessness over the Internet and link failure, furious locals protested in front of the RTO office.

On being informed, sub-inspector Chandrakant Sethi reached the office with his police team to bring the situation under control. The impromptu agitation was called off after the SI persuaded the people to stay calm before he could look into their problem.

Basant Kumar Parija, regional transport officer of Dhenkanal, meanwhile, pleaded with the locals to stop their agitation. He assured that those who could not do their registration process Tuesday, would be given extra time Sunday. He also issued a notice in this regard.

RTO official Adhikari Majhi said the link had failed from 10am in the morning. The office would be opened Sunday for people who could not complete their work Tuesday.

“In the coming days, we will open a camp at Kamakhyanagar and will provide online facilities for registration of driving licence and other works related to vehicles,” the RTO assured.