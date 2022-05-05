Bhubaneswar: Separate teams of Odisha Vigilance sleuths carried out simultaneous raids Thursday morning at nine different places linked to Kalarahanga live stock inspector (LSI) presently working at Raghunathpur of Bhubaneswar in Khurda district.

The live stock inspector was identified as Jagannath Rout. Raids were conducted based on the allegation that Rout has amassed assets disproportionate to his legal sources of income.

“Simultaneous searches are being conducted by the teams led by five Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), ten Inspectors and several other subordinate staff. Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths conducted raids at nine different places in Khurda and Cuttack districts on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Vigilance Judge in Cuttack,” a senior official of the anti-corruption agency informed.

Nine places where the separate searches were carried out include: a residential house located in Royal Lagoon apartment at Raghunathpur of Bhubaneswar, a three-storey building named as Govinda Bhawan located in Raghunathpur village of Bhubaneswar, another three-storey building of Rout also located in Raghunathpur village at the backside of Govinda Bhawan, a two-storey building located at Raghunathpur village of Bhubaneswar, a single-storey building at Raghunathpur near village pond, a Flat No-301 located in Green Garden apartment at Raghunathpur of Bhubaneswar, Rout’s room in Veterinary Office at Kalarahanga of Bhubaneswar, a Flat No-401 located in Royal Arcade apartment at Raghunathpur of Bhubaneswar, including an out-house located at Plot No-921 at Charigharia in Banki of Cuttack.

Valuation of disproportionate assets that the government official has amassed will be ascertained after the simultaneous raids are over.

Raids are likely to continue to detect all the movable and immovable assets of the live stock inspector Rout. Vigilance sleuths have been scrutinising several important documents seized during raids.

Further details are awaited as raids are underway.

PNN