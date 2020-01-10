Solid start by KL Rahul & Shikhar Dhawan

Pune: The Indian openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan made a solid start as the Men in Blue raced away to 92 without loss in 10 overs. While Rahul is batting on 37, Dhawan is just a run shy of half-century.

Samson, Pandey, Chahal in Indian playing XI as Sri Lanka opt to field

Pune: Sri Lanka have won the toss and chose to field first. Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, middle-order batsman Manish Pandey and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were included in the Indian playing XI for the third T20 International against Sri Lanka here Friday.

The players rested are burly keeper Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Shivam Dube and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav. For Sri Lanka, veteran Angelo Mathews got his first game of the series.

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (WK), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (C), Lahiru Kumara.

Captain’s speak

Lasith Malinga: There will be dew in the second innings and that’s a big reason why we’ve chose to bowl. We will be focusing on making big partnerships, with the top four in particular being put in charge of that strategy.

Virat Kohli: We actually wanted to bat first. Toss was almost irrelevant for us, we knew they’re going to bowl. I think batting first is something we’ll have to do a lot more of, to feel like we’re a balanced side bowling first or batting first. The trend is towards teams wanting to chase, so if we can be a side that can embrace the other aspect, we can do well. The combination of our team is such too.