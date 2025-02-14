Cuttack: The second liver transplant recipient at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH), Manas Muduli, 39, passed away Wednesday. Muduli, a resident of Nayagarh, was admitted to the Central ICU of the hospital January 22 due to health complications. He breathed his last during treatment in the morning hours. His body has been handed over to his family. SCB’s Additional Superintendent and Nodal Officer of the Liver Transplant Unit, Dr Manoj Pattnaik said Muduli became critically ill due to an infection. “He had previously suffered from similar health issues and was undergoing treatment. Later, fluid accumulation in his abdomen and severe complications led to a second bout of infection, which worsened his condition, ultimately resulting in his death,” he said.

Notably, Muduli had been suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past six years. On September 9 last year, he underwent a liver transplant at SCBMCH. His wife, Chhabi Muduli, had donated 55 per cent of her liver for the transplant. A team of four doctors, including P Balachandran Menon, Director of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG), Hyderabad, assisted SCB’s medical team in the procedure. However, after the transplant, Muduli was admitted to SCB twice due to recurring health issues. It is pertinent to mention here that Manas Barik, 45, from Tigiria in Cuttack district was the first liver transplant recipient at the top healthcare facility. The procedure was conducted April 3, 2024, and he is stated to be healthy. Meanwhile, sources said following the second liver transplant in September last year, there seems to be a slowdown in transplant activities at SCB.

Reports indicate that the AIG team has not visited SCB for the past five months and has not conducted follow-ups on transplant recipients. When asked about it, Dr Patnaik said,” The AIG team communicates with patients remotely to assess their condition and suggests treatments and medications, which SCB doctors then administer”. He said the AIG team has been unable to visit SCB due to their absence from India.