Joda: Mangal Lohar, a specially-abled youth from Joda in Keonjhar district, has overcome adversity to establish himself as an exceptional cricketer despite losing one leg. His talent and perseverance have earned him a place on Odisha’s team in the national tri-cycle cricket tournament held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a report said. Reports said that Mangal’s passion for cricket began during his school days. However, an injury to his leg led to complications, and despite extensive treatment, he eventually had to undergo amputation. Undeterred by his physical condition, he remained determined to pursue cricket. With strong willpower and relentless practice, he honed his skills, proving that disability could not stand in the way of his dreams. Through hard work and dedication, he excelled at the block and district levels, eventually making a mark in national competitions.

In 2022, he represented Odisha in the national wheelchair cricket tournament held in Andhra Pradesh, earning recognition for his outstanding performance. Mangal is now regarded as a skilled batsman and wicketkeeper, demonstrating that with resilience and commitment, anything is possible. Mangal lost his parents at a young age, leaving him to grapple with financial hardships. Despite his talent in sports, he struggled to secure financial support from major companies. To sustain himself while pursuing his passion for cricket, he initially ran a small betel shop. Now, he lives with his elder brother. With the shop no longer in operation, he is able to travel for competitions thanks to the financial support of his friends.

Otherwise, he says, he would not have been able to afford accommodations in Bhubaneswar. Mangal has become an inspiration for young people in his community, earning praise from intellectual circles. Notably, a report highlighting his talent was twice published in a premier vernacular daily June 2, 2017, and June 6, 2022.