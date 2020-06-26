London: Thirty years of hurt came to an end Thursday for Liverpool when they were confirmed as Premier League champions. They won the title courtesy of second-placed Manchester City’s 1-2 defeat by Chelsea. The result at Stamford Bridge means Liverpool have an unassailable 23-point lead over City with seven games left. There can be no doubt though that Liverpool deserved the Premier League crown.

Long wait ends

Liverpool were last champions of England when they won the old first division title in 1989-90. However after that there was a decline in fortune. It saw Manchester United and Arsenal, then Chelsea and Manchester City seize power.

Celebrations begin

Inspirational manager Juergen Klopp has rekindled the Anfield flame though and delivered the club’s 19th top-flight title. It is one behind arch rivals Man United’s record of 20 titles. Liverpool had agonizingly finished runners-up to Manchester City in a thrilling race last season. They however, won the Champions League crown.

As the Chelsea game moved into added on time at an empty stadium in London, 350km away outside Anfield Liverpool fans began lighting red flares. The celebrations had began in earnest.

Klopp turns emotional

Also watching from afar was an emotional Klopp. “I have no words. It’s unbelievable and much more than I ever thought would be possible,” Klopp told ‘Sky Sports’. He was speaking with Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish, manager of the 1989-90 title winners. “It’s easy to motivate this team because of our great history. It’s pure joy for me to coach them,” Klopp added.

In the last 12 months Liverpool have won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and World Club Cup. However, regaining status as top dogs in England, something that was almost a given in the 1970s and 1980s, was priority.

“Juergen has been fantastic and epitomises everything Liverpool Football Club stands for,” Dalglish, told ‘BT Sport’. “And it’s not just a one-off, last year they came within a point of it and this year they have only lost once. Onwards and upwards, I think they have a lot more happy days to look forward to now,” he added.

Beating the pandemic

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a three-month suspension of the season, Liverpool have won the title with a record seven games to spare. They eclipsed the mark jointly held by Manchester United (2000-01) and Manchester City (2017-18). They sealed their respective titles with five games left.

Guardiola pays tribute

City manager Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Liverpool. “Big congratulations for Liverpool,” said the Spaniard. “After 30 years without the title they played every game this season like it was their last with incredible focus. We were not consistent enough,” he added.

Liverpool finished last season with nine straight league wins. They claimed the Champions League by beating Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid. Then they began the new campaign in relentless fashion to leave rivals trailing in their wake in the Premier League.

Creating new milestones

With 28 wins and one defeat in 31 games, Liverpool set a record-breaking pace and were 25 points clear in February. It was the biggest lead in Premier League history.

When they beat West Ham United that month it was their 18th successive top-flight win, matching Manchester City’s record. However, their hopes of an unbeaten season were dashed by a 3-0 defeat at Watford. But that was merely a blip in their relentless charge towards the throne.

Leading the charge has been Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian forward. He is the first Liverpool player to score at least 20 goals in all competitions in three consecutive seasons. It has only been done by Michael Owen at the start of the millennium.