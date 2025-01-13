Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of the strategically important Z-Morh Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Ganderbal district has been met with widespread praise from residents, who expressed gratitude for the significant improvement in connectivity and its potential to boost tourism in the region.

Resident Manzoor Ahmad shared his excitement about the tunnel’s impact, particularly in connecting the regions of Ganderbal, Ladakh, and Kargil.

“Today, this Z-Morh Tunnel has been inaugurated by our successful Prime Minister Modi, we are very grateful to him. He has especially connected Ladakh, and the people here are very happy. This will benefit us greatly, turning Kashmir’s pain into joy, which we’ve experienced since the 90s. With this tunnel, Ladakh and Kargil will come together, and we’re thankful on behalf of the Amarnath Yatra as well,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad highlighted how the project addresses long-standing connectivity issues, making travel easier for pilgrims and local residents alike.

“My journey to the Amarnath Yatra was successful today, and it wouldn’t have been possible before. This tunnel is for the benefit of the people here and for tourism,” he added.

Another local, Showkat Ahmad, emphasised the significance of the project as PM Modi’s first gift to the people of Kashmir since the formation of the elected government.

“This is the first visit of our Prime Minister after the formation of the elected government, and his first gift to Kashmir, especially to Ganderbal district, is the inauguration of the Z-Morh Tunnel. This initiative will provide comfort for those traveling to the Amarnath Yatra and boost tourism,” he said.

Ahmad also expressed optimism that the project would generate employment opportunities for the local youth and support the region’s transformation from a “terrorism valley” to a “tourism valley,” as promised by PM Modi.

The 6.5 km-long, two-lane Z-Morh Tunnel will bypass the treacherous stretch of the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway, which is prone to avalanches and heavy snowfall during winter months. Constructed by APCO Infratech Private Limited at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore, the tunnel was overseen by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and was completed after beginning construction in 2018.

By reducing travel time to just 15 minutes for the 6.5 km stretch, compared to hours on the winding road, the tunnel is set to transform Sonamarg into an all-weather tourist destination. This improvement is expected to boost employment for local youth, enhance trade and tourism, and increase traffic to the Ladakh region, Amarnath Yatra, and local businesses.

In addition to the Z-Morh Tunnel, the ongoing construction of the Zojila Tunnel across the Zojila Pass is expected to further improve access to Ladakh and make the journey safer, potentially enabling year-round travel to the region. Together, these tunnels will significantly enhance infrastructure in the area and support the region’s economic growth.