Pipili: Hundreds of residents from nearby villages Thursday staged a road block by keeping the body of a boy near Pipili toll gate on NH-316 that connects Puri and Bhubaneswar.

They alleged that the minor whose body was found near Nuapada village has been murdered.

A source said that the body was spotted early Wednesday morning.

“Tension erupted in Pipili after the body of the missing minor boy was found near railway tracks at Nuapada village in Puri district. Vehicular movement was stalled near Jaishapatna,” a local resident stated.

Locals demanded immediate arrest of person involved in the murder.

Seeking justice for the minor of Class X, the villagers voiced slogans and vehicular movement was completely disrupted for long hours.

Later, on being informed, Pipili SDPO and police station IIC reached the spot and tried to convince the agitators assuring them justice. The discussion with irate villagers was underway till filing of this report.

According to a police official, the deceased was identified as Soumya Ranjan Jena from Matiapada village of Govindpur near Pipili. He was a Class X student of Govindpur high school and was missing for last few days. He had affairs with a local girl, the senior official added.

After Soumya went missing, his maternal grandfather Buddhanath Pradhan had lodged an FIR at Kaushalyaganga police outpost.

Police have launched a detailed probe into the alleged murder.

“The deceased boy’s identity was confirmed from an ID card found from his school bag. Govindpur high school headmaster was later informed about it by the police. Soumya’s maternal uncle arrived at the spot and has identified the minor’s body,” the official informed.

PNN