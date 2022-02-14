Bhadrak: Hundreds of local residents Monday demanded bridges at some of the ghats and an approach road to Charbatia Bridge on Mantei River here in the district. A bridge which was constructed earlier at Charbatia ghat has no approach road, they alleged.

Lack of bridges have made it difficult to access the places of importance in Bhadrak.

“Words given by political leaders during elections are usually not kept and the politicians forget everything once the poll process is over. Charbatia bridge was constructed at a cost of crores of rupees, but it has remained unusable sans an approach road. At some places, residents use ropes to cross Mantei river,” many villagers stated.

Such precarious situations are experienced everyday by people in Basudevpur and Chandbali Assembly constituencies of Bhadrak district. Charbatia ghat connects Tihidi, Chandbali and Basudevpur blocks in the district. Besides, Choudhury ghat connecting Dhamra-Chandbali and Matiasahi ghat connecting Basudevpur-Tihidi also do not have bridges. People depend on ferries round the year to cross Mantei river. Development has eluded the residents, they added.

Similarly, villagers also cross Baitarani, Brahmani and Mantei rivers amid fear of crocodiles. Panchutikiri ghat is crucial for residents of Chandbali block. A bridge at Tinitara ghat would facilitate road connectivity between Chandbali-Aradi-Kendrapara, the locals said.

Notably, this has become a main issue for partisan and non-partisan candidates ahead of the three-tier rural polls. On the other hand, local voters resented that the ruling party has not kept its words, so far.

PNN