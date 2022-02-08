Bhawanipatana: Locals and various outfits have alleged that the Centre has not made any allocation for extension of Junagarh-Dharmagarh railway line in Kalahandi in the Union Budget 2022-23 and has neglected the district in the railway sector.

Social media is abuzz with allegations that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has betrayed the people of the district while Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda has failed to prevail upon the Union government to make budgetary allocation for the district.

The Union Railway Minister had come to Kalahandi district on a two-day visit August 21, 2021. During his visit, people had urged him for extension of the railway line from Junagarh to Dharmagarh. The demand for the extension of the 19km-long railway line from Junagarh to Dharmagarh will also be considered, the minister said.

Addressing a presser, the Union Railway Minister had said that his primary objective was to enhance the railway infrastructure in Kalahandi district and other backward regions of the state.

He had announced about commencement of a railway project from Junagarh to Ambaguda soon and assured that expansion of Junagarh-Dharmagarh railway line will be expedited.

Locals also said the minister had assured that the Railway ministry will also start working on the proposed loco periodical overhauling (POH) workshop at Narla as soon as the state government provides land for the purpose. Though the ministry had sanctioned the project in 2017-18, its implementation has been hanging fire. Of the 300 acres required for the POH workshop, the state government has so far provided only 141 acres, it was learnt.

The locals also drew the attention of Vaishnaw towards poor internet connectivity in the region. They demanded setting up of more number of mobile towers and a software technology park (STP) at Bhawanipatna, which was sanctioned in 2014.

When contacted, MP Basanta Panda said Rs 2.95 crore has been sanctioned for expansion of Dharmagarh railway line. There would be budgetary allocation once the survey is completed, he added.