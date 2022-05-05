Brajarajnagar: Hundreds of residents observed ‘rail roko’ Thursday morning under a banner named Brajarajnagar Nagarik Committee demanding halt of express trains at local station in Jharsuguda.

The mass agitation was started at around 6.00am and movement of passenger and goods trains was completely halted for several hours. The agitation was underway till filing of this report.

A meeting in this regard was held Wednesday between members of the committee, Railway and administrative officials at Brajarajnagar Municipality office. After the meeting failed and no solution could be arrived at, the citizen’s committee called for ‘rail roko’, an agitator said.

It is pertinent to mention, the residents have been demanding halt of express trains at Brajarajnagar railway station since long ago.

Halt of several passenger trains were earlier stopped by the railway authorities in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. The residents have been facing utter difficulties as halt of trains were not restored even as the Covid situation has become normal in Odisha.

