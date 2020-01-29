Balasore: Even as the Balasore municipality plans to set up a waste treatment plant at Srikanthpur (ward-29), locals have strongly opposed the move of the civic body.

Local residents gathered at the site proposed for the waste treatment plant Wednesday. They pointed out that the ward was at the centre of the town while over 200 institutions like private and government educational institutions, Anganwadi centres, colleges and temples are located around it.

Over 2000 children study in schools in the area. The water treatment plant will trigger pollution and create health hazards for residents, they lamented.

The residents will face a lot of problems due to pollution. They drew attention of Collector K. Sudarshan Chakraborty toward the issue.

Local residents like Niranjan Mohapatra, Ibharani Jimma, Niharika Biswas and Abhisekh Bhakt said the district administration paid no attention to the allegation.