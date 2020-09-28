Baripada: Amid the spread of COVID-19 cases in Mayurbhanj district, tension flared up in Baripada over the funeral rites of a COVID-19 victim Sunday. Hundred of locals opposed the cremation of the body and blocked the Baripada-Laxmiposi road for five hours.

Three platoons of police were deployed at the site. According to reports, the administration has allowed the cremation of bodies of COVID-19 victims at Raghunathpur. People of Laxmiposi, Sagunabasa, Indupai and Raghunathpur had been opposing this for the last four days.

The body of a victim was being cremated there Sunday when hundreds of people rushed to the places and opposed it.

Locals said cremation of COVID-affected bodies will only spread the infection as thousands of people go near the place every day. They said that there are several other vacant places away from villages and roads where bodies can be cremated.

The tehsildar, officials of the municipality and the ASP were present on the spot.

PNN