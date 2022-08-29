Berhampur: Industrialisation has failed to gather pace in Ganjam district with no big ticket investments coming after the withdrawal of Tata Steel from developing a mega steel plant in Gopalpur, a report said. The pace of industrialisation has slowed down considerably in the last few years with the sector failing to provide any ray of hope for local residents. The foundation stone for the mega steel plant project by the Tatas was laid by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1995.

An organisation owned enterprise Indian Rare Earths Ltd (IREL) is functioning at Matikhal in Chhatrapur block but it has failed to make its mark due to slow progress. A ship-breaking yard was established near the Gopalpur port in 1996 with much fanfare. However, it was later closed down souring the hopes and aspiration of the residents. The fortunes of the Aska Cooperative Sugar Industries Ltd are also on the wane.

However, the Odisha government has never thought of promoting agriculture-based industry which is rich in ‘Kewda’ or ‘Kia’ flowers. The flowers of the ‘kewda’ plant grow on a small tree or shrub. It can be cultivated and also can be found in the wild in coastal areas. The establishment of perfume industry with these flowers could have given a huge fillip to the agrarian economy of the district, jobs to hundreds of locals and revenue for the state government but it is yet to become a reality.

During land acquisition for the steel plant many ‘kewda’ plantations were destroyed but even today the flower grows in abundance in Chhatrapur and Rangeilunda blocks. Many perfume producers, mostly from Uttar Pradesh are visiting the district and preparing perfumes from the flowers in their respective own states. The perfume prepared is sold both in India and abroad. The revenue which the Odisha government could have earned is now going to other states. Agriculture and trading continue to be the mainstay of the people while people from socially and economic backward classes migrate to other states to earn a living.

Reports said as the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat, has a major chunk of Telugu voters, Rao contested from the constituency and won in 1996. He managed to influence the Tatas and laid the foundation stone for a port-based mega steel plant at Gopalpur. Ratan Tata and the then managing director JJ Irani were also present at the ceremony. Private land of over 3,500 hectare was acquired at throwaway prices for the project. Villages like Sindhigaon, Patrapur and Mansurkota were acquired and razed for the establishment of the steel plant. The lands were acquired at the behest of former Odisha CM Janaki Ballav Patnaik while Santosh Satapthy, IAS was then district collector. A political storm and mass movement protesting against the acquisition of land soon developed. Former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik was then the Opposition leader. He along with, CPI’s central committee member AB Vardhan, environmentalist Medha Patkar and others threw their weight behind the agitation. As a result, the Tatas finally withdrew from the project.

As of now, people who lost their lands due to the project are demanding the return of their plots. The local residents are also clamouring for the revival of the Aska Sugar Mill, the establishment of a riverine port project near Bahuda river mouth and to turn Gopalpur port into an all weather port. Reports said that the Odisha government built the Gopalpur port at an expense of Rs 140 crore in 1980s. Marine trade continued from this port till the 1990s till it was destroyed in the Super Cyclone of 1999. The port was privatised in 2006. However, even though 16 years have gone by it is yet to become an all-weather port.