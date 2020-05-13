New Delhi: There are enough indications that restrictions on mass transport systems will be removed during lockdown 4.0. This was indicated Wednesday by sources close to the prime minister’s office (PMO). Currently Prime Minister Narendra Modi is involved in a meeting with secretaries of the empowered groups to discuss COVID-19 situation. In the meeting, ways to ease lockdown norms will also be discussed. Narendra Modi is concerned about India’s economy and he doesn’t want it to suffer with continuous lockdown restrictions.

Rebuilding economy

It was clear during the prime minister’s speech Tuesday that he wanted economic activities to resume. “I am confident that we will be able to move forward following rules while fighting the virus,” Modi had said. He had also informed that the rules during the lockdown 4.0 will be announced after discussions with all the chief ministers.

Two-pronged approach

Modi’s speech indicated that it will be a two-pronged approach to fight coronavirus. First will be the resumption of industry with proper social distancing norms. Secondly coronavirus hotspots will be identified and containment protocols ensured. Modi also said that the country cannot just wait for the virus to go away. “We have to live with it for a long time,” Modi said. “So it is better we move ahead with our goals and objectives while implementing proper protective measures,” he added.

Full resumption of e-commerce activities

As things stand lockdown 4.0 to quite different from what the country has seen so far. E-commerce activities are certainly expected to grow as non-essential items will be available during lockdown 4.0. Also with mass transport systems restarting there will be a flow of money. That will also be a huge boost to the economy. Sources said that the number of trains plying within the country will go up. On the other hand domestic flights are expected to resume June onwards

Experiments of opening businesses with reduced staff strength will continue. However, for industries to successfully continue social distancing is a must.

Change in lifestyles

However, people can expect that there will be a certain normalcy returning to their lives. Along with it, people themselves will have to bring about certain changes for their own survival. This adjustment is a must for everyone. People must remember the lethal consequences coronavirus can have on human lives.

Agencies