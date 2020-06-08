Keonjhar: Lockdown has taken a heavy toll on the livelihood of terracotta artisans at Balabhadrapur under Harichandanpur block of Keonjhar. Since the lockdown had been imposed, the terracotta wares have remained unsold, as a result of which the artisans have been leading a miserable life.

The village is famous for terracotta work which used to attract tourists while visiting Ghatagaon Tarini shrine, Sitabinj, Barhatipura, Bhimakund and Gundichaghaghi.

With transportation coming to a halt, people are unable to come to the village. The products could not be supplied to different places. Over 100 artisan families in the village are sitting pretty for the last two months.

They said that at this time, they need some financial assistance to keep their pot boiling.

For ages, they have been eking out a living by making beautiful earthen products.

Artisans said terracotta is their hereditary profession. Now, they cannot go out to sell their products. Images of earthen horses and lights are sold for various festivals like Chaitra parba, Uda parba, and Bishakh month. These products are also sold in local markets. “But this scope has been completely narrowed due to lockdown,” said Manoj Das, an artisan.

Patitapaban Nath, a local lawyer, observed that these artisan families are in deep waters when their products are unsold. The government should come forward with some financial assistance or jobs scope for the artisans at this time to tide over the crisis, he observed.

The wide variety of terracotta products are used to decorate homes and offices and used by children as toys.

Terracotta work is also an age-old occupation in several other villages in the district. Livelihood crisis has also appeared in Bataharichandanpur, Haldharpur under Ghatagaon block, Mallipasi under Patna block, Tukudiha under Jhumpura block and Tikatpada under Sadar block.

Artisans in these villages also sought for financial assistance at this time.

When asked about the plight of these artisans, BDO Narayan Sahu said that steps will be taken to provide work to the idle artisans under MGNREGS.

