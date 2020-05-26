New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Tuesday the four phases of nationwide lockdown have ‘failed’. It has not given the results that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected. Rahul Gandhi urged the Centre to spell out its strategy for ‘opening up’ the country.

Congress concerned

Addressing an online press conference, the Congress leader expressed concern. He asserted that the government cannot function haphazardly during the non-lockdown period. India will then face a second wave of coronavirus which will be ‘extremely devastating’.

Rahul further said money has to be given in the hands of the poor and small and medium industries. Otherwise there could be ‘serious economic damage’ in the country. He sought to know the government’s plan to support migrants and various states in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to ask the government their strategy as far as India’s opening up is concerned. What precautions they are going to take, how are they thinking? How they are going to support the migrants and our states?” asked Rahul.

Lockdown failed to work

It is clear that the aim and purpose of the lockdown have failed even after 60 days. The disease is growing exponentially in India the country, Rahul pointed out.

“What India is facing now is a result of a failed lockdown. It is pretty clear that the four stages of lockdown have not given the result that the Prime Minister expected,” asserted Rahul.

The Congress leader noted that India is the only country in the world which is relaxing the lockdown when the virus is ‘exponentially rising’. Rahul said though he is not an expert but ‘we need to open up with planning and systematically and not in an ad-hoc way’.

Reviving economy

Rahul also harped on the importance of infusing money into the hands of the poor and the small and medium businesses. “The central government must infuse cash into hands of people. It will be fatal if they do not do it,” he noted. “A dangerous situation will arise if financial support to people and industry is not provided,” he warned.

Clarity required on border dispute with China

Rahul also called for financial support to states. He said it will be difficult for states to function without central aid. He also called upon the central government to be transparent about what is happening in Ladakh and Nepal. “We would like the central government to make it clear to people on what is happening on the border with China,” he said.

PTI