New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister’s meeting with chief ministers, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi criticised the four lockdowns enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus, saying that the wrong curve has been flattened. Rahul Gandhi shared a chart to prove his claim.

Quoting Albert Einstein, Rahul said, this lockdown proves that, “The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.”

The Congress leader had earlier interaction with industrialist Rajiv Bajaj who had said that India has flattened the “wrong curve”, pointing to the decline in GDP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a video conference with chief ministers of various states and Union Territories on June 16 and June 17 about the future of lockdown and the current situation of the pandemic.

There have been at least five such interactions so far with the fifth one taking place May 11. It was in this virtual interaction where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was in a fiery mood. That interaction took place ahead of the expiry of lockdown 3.0 which was to end May 17.

India Monday witnessed a spike of over 11,000 cases second day in a row with 325 fatalities taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,32,424, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed.

Already, central teams are being deputed to provide technical support and handhold the state Health Departments and municipal health officials in reviewing steps being taken to tackle Covid-19 in six key metros — Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and Bangalore.

IANS