Bhubaneswar: Continuing with its fight against coronavirus, the State government has announced complete Odisha lockdown Tuesday.

The lockdown will be imposed in all the 30 districts from Tuesday midnight to March 29, informed State’s chief spokesperson for COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi. He said media would be briefed about the details of complete lockdown Tuesday 4.30pm.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced lockdown in five districts namely Khurda, Ganjam, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Angul and eight towns like Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Rourkela, Bhadrak, Puri and Jajpur town.

Later complete lockdown was extended to nine districts such as Puri, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal and Jharsuguda.

