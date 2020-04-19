Berhampur: Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said Sunday that the administration will relax lockdown restrictions for the people to some extent April 20 onwards. The lockdown in the district had first been imposed March 25 before being extended to May 3 to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.

Kulange said Monday onwards people can use their private vehicles for procuring essential items. But pillion riding in two-wheelers will be not allowed till the lockdown period which has been extended to May 3.

“Some extent of relaxation will be also given in the construction segment in urban areas and NREGA works in rural areas. This will help people in resuming their livelihood normally,” informed Kulange.

However, people spotted without masks and spitting on the road will be fined. There will be no restrictions on timing for sale of essential commodities. However, sale of gutkha, tea and liquor will not be allowed. Violators will be booked.

Kulange also said that both the shopkeepers and customers have been asked to ensure social distancing. However, if any shopkeeper or customer fails to maintain social distancing norms, then they will be penalised said Kulange.

PNN