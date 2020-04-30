Puri: At least 27 logs from Boudh forest range reached the Holy City, Thursday, for construction of chariots for this year’s Rath Yatra even though the coronavirus-induced lockdown has cast a shadow on the organisation of the mega event.

“The logs measuring 40 ft in length each, reached the city from Boudh forest range through a trailer. This was the ninth phase of procurement of logs for construction of chariots for this year’s Rath Yatra,” said Srimandir chief caretaker Sudarshan Mekap.

As per Srimandir tradition, carpenters usually require a total of 865 logs for the construction of three chariots for the annual Car Festival. “We have a surplus of 193 logs from last year’s chariot construction work. So, this year our carpenters need 672 logs for constructing the chariots. Earlier, 288 logs had been transported to the city in eight phases,” Mekap revealed.

Notably, the Rath Anukula (beginning of chariot construction) ritual was launched inside Srimandir on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya April 26. However, the chariot construction work remains suspended due to the nationwide lockdown over coronavirus.

“The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had ordered for the logs prior to the lockdown. The chariot construction work has been suspended till May 3 due to the lockdown. The next course of action will be decided by the state government,” Mekap said.

Speculations are rife that the state government may cancel this year’s Rath Yatra due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, Daitapati servitors of Srimandir have recently shot off a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and proposed that the state government should organise Rath Yatra with certain restrictions.

The servitors have cited that the annual mega event had been conducted even during 1857 Sepoy Mutiny, the great famine of 1866 and a pandemic in 1918.