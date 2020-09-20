Jajpur: In a significant step against corruption, the Lokayukta has ordered action against four people including two engineers, an official and a sarpanch in Jajpur.

Reports said, in 2019, the Lokayukta had got complaints about irregularities in a bore well project in Sinduaria panchayat under Dharmashala block of the district.

The directive of the Lokayukta came September 15 based on investigation reports submitted by the district administration and the pachayatiraj, drinking water and sanitation departments in this regard.

The Lokayukta in his order has ordered stern action against these people within five months.

Reports said, a bore well was dug at Sinduria village at a cost of Rs 2 lakh. It was alleged that the depth of the bore well was not up to its prescribed length while a major part of the fund was bungled.

Samiti member Rilu Behura took up the issue with the Lokayukta, which recorded the case (421/2019) and had asked the Dharmashala BDO to look into the alleged scam.

The DDO had submitted his investigation report to the Lokayukta July 1, 2020.

In his reports, the BDO pointed out that the RWSS executive engineer had measured the depth of the bore well. In the official measurement book, the depth of the bore well was recorded as 63 metres, but in reality it was dug up to 36.4 metre deep.

The report said that former panchayat executive officer Mangobinda Baral, former GPTA Puspanjali Sahu, former assistant engineer Debadatta Mohapatra and Sarpanch Gayatri Parida had bungled the fund.

Jajpur Collector had also submitted his investigation report to the Lokayukta and confirmed irregularities in the project. The Collector recommended departmental proceedings against the four people.

In the Lokayukta order, it is said that the principal secretary of the panchayatiraj, water supply and sanitation department is expected to take action against the four.

