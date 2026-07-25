Puri: Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were adorned in the grand ‘Suna Besha’ (Golden Attire) on their chariots in Odisha’s pilgrim town of Puri Saturday, a day after the Bahuda Yatra.

The Sibling Deities were decorated with ornate gold ornaments while seated on their chariots parked outside the Singhadwar (Lion’s Gate) of the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple.

Earlier in the day, the influx of pilgrims triggered heavy traffic congestion on the Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway 316. One of the worst bottlenecks formed near Batagaon, where commuters faced waiting periods of up to two hours. Authorities warned of further delays as more devotees were expected to arrive for evening darshan.