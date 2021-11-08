Descriptions in various religious texts say that Lord Jagannath has been doing all Manabiya Leelas or human acts since centuries. Therefore, he is not just a deity carved out of wood. Moreover, he is much like an ordinary human being who gets up early, performs daily chores, and rests a while after taking lunch.

He, like an ordinary man, too suffers from sweltering heat during the summer months. To get respite from rising mercury, he along with brother Balabhadra, Bhudevi and Sridevi goes on a pleasure trip to Narendra Puskarini, a large tank, to enjoy water sports. The deities, after being smeared with sandalwood paste, play in the tank which is known as Chandan Yatra, one of the major events of Srimandir’s annual rituals. Beginning on Akshaya Trutiya, it comes to a close on Snana Purnima spanning over a month. It is like a summer vacation for the deities. Some specific rituals are performed on the occassion. A few servitors, during their talks with Sunday POST, elaborate more on this special celebration.

All about the festival

The 42-day-long Chandan Yatra, also known as Gandhalepana Yatra, is the longest festival celebrated fair observed at Jagannath Temple, Puri. The event is divided into two parts such as Bahara Chandan Yatra and Bhitara Chandan Yatra. The idols of Madanmohan (representative image of Lord Jagannath), Bhudevi, Sridevi, Ramakrushna (representative image of Lord Balabhadra) and five Shiva Lingas known as Panchu Pandavas are taken in a procession to Narendra tank, where they are given a boat ride. Legend has it that in Dwapar Yuga, Maharaj Virat realised that the Pandavas were living incognito at his palace for one year in accordance with the condition of the gambling match that the Pandavas lost. He requested Yudhisthir to make him have the darshan of Lord Krishna, upon which Yudhishthir asked him to arrange for a splendid boat festival for the pleasure of Krishna if he really wants a darshan. Excited upon thinking of his good fortune, the king arranged for a beautiful festival and Lord Krishna along with Balaram blessed him with their divine presence in his kingdom. At that time, king Virat pleased the siblings by organising a grand boat festival and applied sandalwood paste on their bodies to make them beat the grueling heat.

During Chandan Yatra, Lord Jagannath and His consort Goddess Lakhmi, Lord Balabhadra are also smeared with sandalwood paste and this way the festival is celebrated elaborately for 21 days in the Narendra tank and for another 21 days in the inner sanctum of Jagannath temple. Accordingly, Lord Jagannath, his consort Laxmi, His brother Balabhadra and Panchu Pandavas are taken in a grand journey from the Jagannath temple to Narendra tank in six palanquins. Notably, the five Shivas known as Panchu Pandavas, namely Lokanath, Yameswar, Markandaya, Kapal Mochan and Nilakantha, accompany Madanamohan to the Narendra tank. In a lavishly decorated boat Madanamohan, Lakhmi and Saraswati are placed while Ramakrushna and the Panchu Pandavas are placed in another boat. Before that the deities are ceremonially escorted by a set of temple servitors on decorated palanquins, while the Lord rides a special one called ‘Manibimana’. The deities on their arrival at the Narendra tank are smeared with sandalwood paste and given aromatic water bath. Then the deities are taken in a procession to their respective giant swan-shaped boats. They move about the pond enjoying the notes and dances of Odissi presented by dancers on the decks till late in the evening. They return to the temple in the manner and style as they went out. The scene is enacted daily. The deities enjoy an evening cruise and various models of worship in the picturesque Narendra tank with the accompaniment of music and dance. On the last day of the festival Bhaunri Yatra is performed with display of fireworks and music extravaganza. The occasion of Bhaunri is special since it marks the first step towards preparation of Rath Yatra festival. The chariot makers ensure that they are ready with the six wheels and axles by this day every year.

Men who matter

Mahajan servitor Singhari Harekrushna Kar says, “We serve all the representative idols and offer Sarpamani bhog to them apart from carrying them on palanquins during specific rituals. As many as 48 Mahajan servitors carry the deities during the 42-day fair. Due to covid restrictions, less number of servitors is allowed to perform the service this year. We carry the procession to Narendra tank where the idols board two newly built Chapas or boats– Nanda and Bhadra- which are rowed for a long time. Besides, we do 21 beshas (adornments) of the deities during Bahara Chandan Yatra. Most importantly, we apply sandalwood paste to the deities on their arrival at Narendra tank following which they are given an aromatic bath.”

He goes on to add that the paste is smeared on the divine body of the deities in the month of Baishakha and Jyeshtha as it makes the deities drift into blissful sleep.

Servitor from Chhamu Khuntia Niyog, Hajuri Biswanath Khuntia says, “I am tasked with supplying flower garlands and Tulsi leaves to the Puspalak servitors. They offer varieties of flowers to the deities during water sports.” They wear Khandua pata and supply flowers during the water sports which are held thrice a day as part of the 42-day affair.

Hadap Nayak servitor Narayan Gochhikar says, “Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath enjoys tambula seva (betel leaf) which symbolises the mood of a carefree lover. Tambula is a mixture of betel nuts and betel leaves. Hadapa Nayak, Bidia and Tambul Sevak are involved in the ritual. During water sports, the deities are served Tambula Seva as part of Chandan Yatra traditions and betel are kept at the boats considering that Lord Madanmohan and Ramakrushna will also be taking it. When the deities go out they are offered Bidia Paan, and it is also known as Bidia Manohi. We have the tradition of wearing Dasabatar chadar during the ritual. We first offer betel to Madanamohan following which Bhudevi and Sridevi are served. Hadap Niyoga offers 80 paans every day during Chandan Yatra.”

He further adds: “Hadapa means tambula and since this servitor offers tambula to Mahaprabhu therefore he is called Hadapa Nayaka. The betel is prepared by adding sandalwood paste, camphor, nutmeg, betel nut and elaichi with a clove as its topping. It is worth mentioning that the deities change their attires after each meal and after each meal Paans are offered to them as a part of the rituals.”

As we all know, tahias draw the attraction of many during Rath Yatra. Needless to say, the headgears made of flowers add to the beauty of Lord Jagannath and His siblings. Raghab Das Mutt traditionally supplies Tahia for the deities.

Raghab Das Mutt has been set up in the memory of Lord Jagannath’s devotee Raghu Arakhita Das. Legend has it that Lord Jagannath, in the disguise of a milkman, had raised a traditional umbrella on Raghu Arakhita Das to save him from the scorching heat while the latter was in meditation in an open space. Das had urged the Lord to allow him to provide Tahia for the three deities during the Car Festival.

But when it comes to the making of Tahia for Lord Madanmohan during Chandan Yatra, family members of Abadhuta Patnaik from Daitapada Sahi have been providing it for years.

Bibhudhananda Patnaik, son of Abaduhuta Patnaik, says, “The Tahias we make every year during Chandan Yatra are very small but we make a lot of effort to prepare them. My whole family including my mother Nalini Patnaik, son Debasis Patnaik chip in to make Tahias which are made from flower buds, in particular. Jackfruit and banana leaves are used for the purpose. Lord Madanamohan is offered Tahia everyday as part of Chandan Yatra rituals. We are blessed to have got this opportunity to serve the Lord.”

Another servitor Brajakishore Dalai says, “I am among the boatmen who construct boats for Chandan Yatra. We take ‘Arua Arnna’ during the yatra. I feel honoured to be part of Lord’s service.”

Odissi dancer Kumar Bhimsen who entertains the deities during Chandan Yatra says, “Lord Jagannath enjoys Odissi presented by dancers on the decks till late in the evening. I am blessed to perform with my Guru Narayan Pande on the boat during the festival.”

Rashmi Rekha Das, OP