Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area has formed over the northwest adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha coast, IMD sources said Monday.

A fresh low-pressure area is also likely to form over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around July 19, it added.

Under the influence of the low-pressure area, squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is very likely over the northwest adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha coast from July 15 to July 16, the weather agency informed.

IMD sources said light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of south Odisha and at many places over the districts of north Odisha during the next five days. The fishermen are advised to not venture into the sea area off the south Odisha coast, northwest adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during July 15 and 16.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada while heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Malkangiri and Koraput.

The IMD has issued yellow warnings for Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts where under the influence of the low-pressure area, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur till July 20.

