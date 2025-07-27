Bhubaneswar: As part of its silver jubilee celebrations, Loyola School organised ‘Synchrony 2025’ Saturday, showcasing students’ creativity and innovation through diverse events such as art, robotics, nukkad natak, face painting, tattoo making, rangoli, and more.

A thought-provoking street play by Class IX students highlighted how social media reels and digital updates have increasingly replaced real-life human connections.

Students from Classes IX to Class XII presented a range of science and robotics-based projects, while Class VII students focused on environmental themes in their presentations.

The event was attended by eminent personalities. Rector Fr. Augustine Ezhakunnel SJ and Principal Fr. A. Amaladoss SJ commended the students’ creativity and collaborative spirit, stating, “This event reflects what dedication and cooperation among teachers, students, and parents can achieve.”

PNN