Hatadihi: More than 12 houses were reduced to ashes following a gas cylinder explosion in Habalesar panchayat under Hatadihi block of Keonjhar district late Thursday night.

The incident took place at Subash Pradhan’s house here and the ensuing fire soon spread to other houses nearby.

Properties worth lakhs including furniture, household goods and a two-wheeler was gutted in the fire mishap. Besides, Rs1.5 lakh in cash and several other gift items that Subash had saved for his daughter’s marriage were also destroyed.

That said, there was no human casualty in the incident.

Hatadihi fire services personnel and local police rushed to the spot after being informed and doused the flames.

PNN