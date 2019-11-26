New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other members of Parliament Tuesday paid floral tribute to former Speaker Rabi Ray on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The function to pay floral tribute was organised at Parliament House Tuesday morning. Speaker Om Birla, Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastav and other MPs including MPs from Odisha paid floral tributes to the former speaker.

After paying tribute to Ray, Sundargarh MP Jual Oram said that he was a great leader and first Lok Sabha speaker from Odisha. His contribution to the nation and state cannot be ignored.

Notably, Ray, born in Puri district, was a socialist and Gandhian thinker. He was the ninth Lok Sabha speaker and held office from December 1989 to July 1991. He was also former Union Health and Family Welfare minister. He was in the office as minister from January 1979 to January 1980.